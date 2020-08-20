UrduPoint.com
Asif Ali Zardari Expresses Grief Over Death Of Mir Hasil

Thu 20th August 2020 | 09:56 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :President of Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians Asif Ali Zardari has expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the death of senior politician Senator Hasil Bizenjo.

In a condolence message, he said that Mir Hasil Bizenjo was a strong voice for Balochistan.

The democratic forces in the country have lost a friend and his death is a loss of all democratic forces, he added.

Bizenjo remained steadfast on his principles throughout his life, Zardari remarked.

He said that Mir Hasil Bizenjo was an asset for democratic forces in the country.

He prayed to the Almighty to grant eternal peace to the departed soul and strength and fortitude to the family members to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity. Meanwhile, Senator Rehman Malik and PPP Secretary General Syed Nayyer Bokhari also condoled the death of Hasil Bizenjo.

