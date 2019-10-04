Asif Ali Zardari, Faryal Talpur could not be indicted in fake accounts case

Former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur could not be indicted in fake bank accounts case.Accountability Court (AC) Islamabad has extended remand of these two accused till October 22

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 04th October, 2019) Former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur could not be indicted in fake bank accounts case.Accountability Court (AC) Islamabad has extended remand of these two accused till October 22.Judge Muhammad Bashir of AC Islamabad took up for hearing money laundering and Park lane references on Friday.Asif Zardari and Faryal Talpur were presented in the court.Judge Muhammad Bashir remarked some procedure will have to be adopted otherwise how the proceedings will move forward.Prosecutor NAB Sardar Muzaffar said earlier court had evolved a procedure.Judge Muhammad Bashir said there were only two accused at that time and now the accused are numbering 30.

How should I work out procedure.Judge Muhammad Bashir inquired Anwar Majid is in Karachi. What to do about him.The counsel said the application for exemption from attendance in respect of Anwar Majid is there.Judge Muhammad Bashir said what about the bank employees who had become approvers.NAB Prosecutor Sardar Muzaffar told the court action is underway on the application.

Judge Muhammad Bashmir remarked for how long the proceeding will continue.

So much time has passed.Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto met Asif Ali Zardari on the occasion of his appearance in court and made consultations with him on different important issues.PPP Chairman Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur appeared in the court.

Asifa Bhutto, Bakhtawar Bhutto and other PPP leaders met Asif Ali Zardari and Faryal Talpur. Later Bilawal Bhutto Zardari met Asif Ali Zardari. During the meeting Qamar Zaman Kaira, Farhat Ullah Babar and Sherry Rehman were also present.Bilawal Bhutto Zardari informed Asif Ali Zardari about his talks with opposition parties.

Consultations were also made on important matters.To a question from a journalist on his departure from court that what are his comments on the announcement made by Maulana Fazlur Rehman for staging Azadi March on October 27, Asif Ali Zardari replied we pray for him . Giving more time to government is not in the interest of country.