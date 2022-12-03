Asif Ali Zardari felicitates Sindh on Culture Day

UrduPoint.com

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2022 ) :Former president of Pakistan and President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians Asif Ali Zardari, while congratulating Sindh on celebrating the Sindhi Culture Day falling on December 04 (Sunday), Saturday said that conscious and civilized nations never forget their culture, civilization and language.

"The founder of the Pakistan Peoples Party Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto established the Ministry of Culture to highlight the importance of various cultures of Pakistan," he added.

Asif Ali Zardari said that Sindh had always kept its history and culture revered.

The former president said that Sindh was the land of Sufi elders, learned friends and brave people.

He also urged the people of Sindh to keep their culture alive and should not give place to any kind of extremism on their land.

