Asif Ali Zardari invites JUI-F Chief to Gharhi Khuda Bakhsh rally

The Sources say that the former President talked to JUI-F Maulana Fazl through a telephonic call and discussed further strategy related to anti-government campaign of Pakistan Democratic Movement.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 24th, 2020) Former President Asif Ali Zardari invited the JUI-F Chief to Garhi Khuda Bakhsh rally scheduled on the occasion of Former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto’s death anniversary, said the sources on Thursday.

They said that Asif Ali Zardari gave him invitation through a telephonic call.

PPP Co-Chairman contacted JUI-F Chief on the second day in a row through telephone.

Yesterday, Asif Zardari vowed to take stand over the matter of resignations and told both Maulana Fazl ur Rehman and former premier Nawaz Sharif that that PPP would contest both senate and by-elections.

“We will raise the matter in PDM’s upcoming meeting,” said Maulana Fazlur Rehman to Asif Ali Zardari.