Asif Ali Zardari, Maryam should also be released on bail: Qamar Zaman Kaira

Pakistan People's Party Punjab President Qamar Zaman Kaira has said that former President Asif Ali Zardari and PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz should also be released on bail

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 26th October, 2019) Pakistan People's Party Punjab President Qamar Zaman Kaira has said that former President Asif Ali Zardari and PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz should also be released on bail.Talking to a private media channel on Saturday, senior PPP leader said that Asif Ali Zardari has returned the Air Condition (AC) and tv after Prime Minister's announcement of taking back AC and TV from him on July 22.

He also took back his bail applications.He said former President and PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz should also be released on bail.