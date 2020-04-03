UrduPoint.com
Asif Ali Zardari Pays Tribute To Zulfikar Bhutto On 41st Death Anniversary

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 10:14 PM

Asif Ali Zardari pays tribute to Zulfikar Bhutto on 41st death anniversary

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Asif Ali Zardari Friday paid tributes to Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto on his 41st death anniversary Zardari, in a statement, said Zulfikar Bhutto was still ruling the hearts of the people and his killers were standing before the history as the culprits

The PPP founder had defeated the exploiting forces by giving awareness to the people of their rights.

Zulfikar Ali Bhutto had used politics to serve the people and to give them their rights, he added.

Zardari claimed that the PPP was following his philosophy that political heaven was under the feet of the people and all powers to the people.

