Asif Ali Zardari Released From Custody

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 07:53 PM

Asif Ali Zardari released from custody

Former president Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday released from custody at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims), a day after he was granted bail by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in the Park Lane and fake accounts cases on medical grounds

The PPP leader was taken to Zardari House in the capital.

Although he was expected to fly to Karachi, the party decided against it.Sindh Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said Zardari will spend the night at his Islamabad residence and will be shifted to Karachi tomorrow.The former president was accompanied by his children Bilawal and Aseefa when he was allowed to leave Pims, which had been declared a sub-jail, after the completion of legal formalities.

A large number of supporters gathered at the scene and threw rose petals on his car.

