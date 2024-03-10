Open Menu

Asif Ali Zardari Sworn In As President Of Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid Published March 10, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Asif Ali Zardari sworn in as President of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) Asif Ali Zardari on Sunday took oath of the Office of the President of Pakistan.

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa administered oath of the office to President Asif Ali Zardari, in an impressive ceremony held at Aiwan e Sadr.

The ceremony was attended by outgoing President Dr Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, top military leadership, governors, chief ministers , Speaker of the National Assembly, parliamentarians, political leaders, diplomats and media persons.

President Asif Ali Zardari became the 14th President of Pakistan to serve the country for a second term.

Earlier, he had served the country as president during 2008-2013.

He was elected for the constitutional slot by majority vote of the electoral college, comprising members of the Parliament and four provincial assemblies, on Saturday.

