Asif Ali Zardari to address workers' convention in Vehari

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :Former President Asif Ali Zardari will address the workers' convention in Vehari during his two-day visit on March 7.

According to Special Assistant to PM Shehar Yar Khan, all possible arrangements for the workers' convention have been completed. The former President will also meet different delegations. During his visit, former President Asif Ali Zardari will stay at Shehar Yar Khan's residence.