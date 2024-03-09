Asif Ali Zardari To Be Elected As 14th Constitutional President: CM Murad
Umer Jamshaid Published March 09, 2024 | 11:10 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) The Sindh Chief Minister (CM), Syed Murad Ali Shah, has hoped that former President Asif Ali Zardari will be elected as the 14th constitutional President of the country for the second time.
He said, "Polling will be held today in the provincial assembly for the presidential election.
"
The CM said, "The 14th President of Pakistan will be elected today."
He said, "The 18th constitutional amendment, naming Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and the Aghaz-e-Haqooq package in Balochistan, were the prominent achievements of Asif Ali Zardari."
