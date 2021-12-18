UrduPoint.com

Asif Ali Zardari Visits Kamber To Condole The Death Of Sardar Khan Chandio's Wife

Muhammad Irfan 17 seconds ago Sat 18th December 2021 | 07:44 PM

Former President of Pakistan and Co-Chairman, Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday visited Ghabidero House Kamber City of Kamber-Shahdadkot district

Asif Ali Zardari visited the residence of MPA Nawab Ghabi Sardar Khan Chandio, in Kamber city of Kamber-Shahdadkot district, to offer condolence on the sad demise of his Wife, who died few days back.

He stayed there for some time and condoled with MPA Nawab Ghabi Sardar Khan Chandi, MPA Nawabzada Burhan Khan Chandio, Nawabzada Rehan Khan Chandio, Nawabzada Lashkar Khan Chandio and other family members.

He also prayed to God Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give courage and fortitude and soothed with kind words to the bereaved family.

