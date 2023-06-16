A spokesman for Bilawal House on Friday said that the eye operation of former President Asif Ali Zardari went successful

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) :A spokesman for Bilawal House on Friday said that the eye operation of former President Asif Ali Zardari went successful.

He said. 'Asif Ali Zardari is fully healthy due to the prays of the people.'He said that Asif Zardari was currently in Dubai.