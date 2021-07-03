Asif Ali Zardari’s health gradually improves

(@fidahassanain)

Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, the daughter of former president, is seen inquiring after health of her father while a doctor was busy in performing a test Ziaduddin hospital in Karachi.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 3rd, 2021) PPP co-chairman and former President Asif Ali Zardari’s health improved as treatment continued at Ziauddin hospital in Karachi.

A photo showing Aseefa Bhutto Zardari standing by her ailing father went viral on social media. Asif Ali Zardari could be seen smiling in the picturing while a doctor was busy in performing a test.

A team of doctors were scheduled there to examine Asif Zardari who was admitted to the hospital Thursday night on account of deterioration in health.

On Friday, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and his sister Bakhtawar Bhutto along with her husband reached Karachi to inquire after the health of their father.

Zardari was shifted to a local hospital after he fell ill on Friday. Earlier, he had visited Islamabad had had his blood pressure fluctuating.

Doctors were waiting for the results of different tests that they had prescribed for the former president so that his treatment could be continued in light of these test reports.

Meanwhile, the sources said that the doctors had advised Asif Zardari a complete bed rest.