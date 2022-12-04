UrduPoint.com

Asif Ali Zardari's Message On International Day Of PWDs

Muhammad Irfan Published December 04, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Asif Ali Zardari's message on International Day of PWDs

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2022 ) :President of Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians, Asif Ali Zardari in his message on the eve of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) said that our special children are part of our society and have the right to a dignified life.

He said that Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto had taken practical measures to eradicate polio so that our future generations could be saved from physical disabilities, according to a communique on Saturday.

Asif Zardari said that he has directed the Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme and MD Baitul Mal to give special priority to the treatment of special children so that they could stand on their own feet and get the rights they deserve.

President Zardari said that the PPP government paid special attention to the service of special children and it was still one of our main priorities. He said that there was a dire need to create institutions like the NICVD to pay special attention to special children where they could get the best treatment facilities and environment.

Asif Ali Zardari said that the media and civil society also have to play their role for the welfare of special children.

