KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians, Asif Ali Zardari said that the PPP fulfilled the mission of its great leader Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.

In his message on the occasion of the Karsaz tragedy anniversary he said, the PPP restored the 1973 Constitution in its original form, hoisted the national flag in Swat, gave autonomy to the provinces, gave identity to the people of Gilgit-Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said a communique issued here from Bilawal house here on Monday.

The poor and deserving women were made partakers in the society through Benazir Income Support Program. The 18th Amendment guarantees the country's survival and integrity.

President Zardari said our struggle is for employment of the youth, economic prosperity and social justice.

The PPP completed Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto's mission by giving power back to the Parliament, that was stolen from it by dictators.

A place such as Thar is contributing towards the progress of the country by generating electricity and illuminating the lives of the people.

Paying homage to the martyrs of the Karsaz tragedy, President Zardari said that their bravery, loyalty and steadfastness is exemplary. There is no other example of such a fearless act in political history, in which people sacrificed their lives to protect their great leader.

President Zardari said that democracy in the country today was owed to the blood of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and the thousands of courageous Jiyalas.