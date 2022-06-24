UrduPoint.com

Asif Ali Zardari's Mother Laid To Rest

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 24, 2022 | 09:20 AM

Nawabshah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :The burial of Zareen Begum step mother of former President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari, Provincial Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechohu, MNA Faryal Talpur and Grandmother of Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has held their family graveyard Baloo-ja-Quba here on Thursday.

She had breather her last at a private hospital of Karachi on Wednesday. She remained at hospital in precarious condition for few days.

Her dead body was later shifted to Nawabshah following which Asif Ali Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Faryal Talpur, Asifa Bhutto and other family members were also reached Nawabshah.

The burial prayers were offered at Zardari House at Fajr time that was attended by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani, PPP ministers, members National and Provincial Assemblies MQM former Interior Minister Rauf Ahmed Siddiqui, Convener Khalid Mahmood Siddiqui and party workers.

Later burial was held at ancestral graveyard Baloo-ja-Quba. Later large number of dignitaries, party office bearers, political and social workers condoled the death with Chairman PPP and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and other family members.

