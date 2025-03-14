Open Menu

Asif Assures To Win War On Terror With Help Of Entire Nation

Sumaira FH Published March 14, 2025 | 09:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Friday said that Pakistan will win war on terror with full support of nation.

Entire nation should be united to root out menace of terrorism from this country, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Pakistan Armed forces and security agencies had made lot of sacrifices in fighting war on terror, he said. In reply to a question about support of international community for Pakistan fighting war on terrorism, he said that many countries had openly condemned the recent terrorist attacks on train crossing the Sibi area.

To a question about terrorist network operating from Afghan soil, he said that Afghan authorities must acknowledge the

support of Pakistani governments for millions of Afghan refugees.

He further said that Afghan authorities should take measures and stop defunct organizations using their soil for sabotaging peace in Pakistan. A large number of Afghan people are earning their livelihood from Pakistani areas, he said. Afghanistan should take care of the interest of Pakistan, he added.

