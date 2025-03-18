Asif Assures To Wipe Out Terrorism With Full Support Of Nation
Sumaira FH Published March 18, 2025 | 11:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Tuesday said that all options would be adopted to wipe out terrorism from the country.
We will pursue the enemies and take steps to eliminate menace of terrorism from Pakistan, he said while talking to a private television channel.
There is a need to further improve governance to tackle the internal security matters in a proper manner, he said.
Pakistan Armed forces and security institutions are sacrificing a lot while fighting war on terror, he stated.
In reply to a question about PTI’s participation in the national security session, he said many members of PTI had desired to take part in the security meeting. He, however said that PTI had endorsed the decisions taken in the national security session.
About Afghan role in controlling defunct organizations, he said, we had made many requests to Afghan authorities to dismantle the terrorists network operating from their soil and sabotaging peaceful environment in Khyber Pakhtunkhawa and Balochistan region.
Recent Stories
Azma says PTI’s terrorists’ wing should not be part of system
Indian Singer A.R. Rahman discharged from Chennai hospital
Punjab govt announces Rs23,000 for mothers of newborns, pregnant women
Pakistan rejects Indian claim about financial losses for ICC Champions 2025
Sindh govt announces holiday on March 22 on occasion Youm-e-Ali (RA)
Imran Khan says Afghanistan should not be made enemy
Most Noble Number online charity auction in Abu Dhabi raises AED83.784 million i ..
UAE expresses solidarity with North Macedonia, conveys condolences over victims ..
Abu Dhabi Government accelerates digital strategy with landmark Microsoft, G42 p ..
PM, COAS, political parties’ heads except PTI attend NSC meeting on terrorism
OPPO Reno 13 Series – Now Available Nationwide!
First round of Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup kicks off Thursday in Abu Dhabi
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Asif assures to wipe out terrorism with full support of nation6 minutes ago
-
BFA to launch internship program for students of various universities6 minutes ago
-
Qalam Karwan Hosts Online Session on Revelation of Holy Quran and Itikaf6 minutes ago
-
Police encounter with robbers in Dera Ghazi Khan’s Gadai Area36 minutes ago
-
Shahrah-e-Bhutto to be opened till Quaidabad next month: Saeed Ghani1 hour ago
-
Roza Kushai,a cherished Pakistani tradition celebrating a child's first fast1 hour ago
-
Asim Jofa launches SHOPY to promote Pakistani talent1 hour ago
-
Murder convict sentenced to death in Wah1 hour ago
-
Decision taken to root out terrorism with full force: Musadik1 hour ago
-
Action against profiteers continued1 hour ago
-
Rana Ihsan urges national unity to defeat terrorism1 hour ago
-
SHC directs SDA to pay current salary, seek special grant from Sindh govt1 hour ago