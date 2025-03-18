Asif assures to wipe out terrorism with full support of nation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Tuesday said that all options would be adopted to wipe out terrorism from the country.

We will pursue the enemies and take steps to eliminate menace of terrorism from Pakistan, he said while talking to a private television channel.

There is a need to further improve governance to tackle the internal security matters in a proper manner, he said.

Pakistan Armed forces and security institutions are sacrificing a lot while fighting war on terror, he stated.

In reply to a question about PTI’s participation in the national security session, he said many members of PTI had desired to take part in the security meeting. He, however said that PTI had endorsed the decisions taken in the national security session.

About Afghan role in controlling defunct organizations, he said, we had made many requests to Afghan authorities to dismantle the terrorists network operating from their soil and sabotaging peaceful environment in Khyber Pakhtunkhawa and Balochistan region.