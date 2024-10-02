- Home
Asif Aziz Urges Students, Young Professionals To Seize Limitless Opportunities Of Digital Age
Umer Jamshaid Published October 02, 2024 | 06:14 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) Asif Aziz, President of Enterprise Solutions at Jazz, on Monday urged students and young professionals to capitalize on the vast opportunities presented by the digital age.
Speaking at NUST’s ‘Career Launchpad’ event, themed "From Classroom to Career," he encouraged the country’s next generation to embrace change, continuously evolve, and carve their paths to success.
He emphasized that transitioning from academia to the professional world is more than merely applying classroom knowledge.
“This transition is your opportunity to shape not only your careers but the future itself,” Aziz said, reminding graduates that they stand at the forefront of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, where technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), automation, and machine learning are revolutionizing industries and opening new avenues.
Aziz highlighted the importance of agility, continuous learning, and maintaining a purpose-driven mindset. “At Jazz, we view AI not as Artificial Intelligence, but as Augmented Intelligence—a tool to amplify human potential,” he said.
He encouraged the audience to boldly embrace these technologies, cautioning that in a world driven by innovation, standing still means falling behind.
Showcasing Jazz’s evolution from a telecom giant to a cutting-edge digital ServiceCo, Aziz demonstrated how organizations, like individuals, must evolve to remain relevant.
He praised the Career Launchpad initiative as a crucial platform that bridges the gap between education and real-world careers, equipping Pakistan’s youth with essential skills for today’s job market.
He concluded his address with a call to align careers with purpose. “At Jazz, our mission is to improve lives, particularly for Pakistan’s youth and women. I urge you to pursue a career that not only challenges you but also contributes to the greater good of society,” he said, inspiring students to build networks, embrace challenges, and lead with vision and compassion.
