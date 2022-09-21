UrduPoint.com

Asif Criticizes PTI Leadership For Adopting Abnormal Behavior On National Issues

Muhammad Irfan Published September 21, 2022 | 01:20 AM

Asif criticizes PTI leadership for adopting abnormal behavior on national issues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Tuesday strongly criticized the leadership of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), for adopting abnormal behavior on national issues.

Talking to a private news channel, he said there was enough time for the appointment of new army chief and Imran Khan should not worry about it.

The Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would take the decision in that regard as per law, he added.

He said all the issues being faced by the country would be resolved after removal of false cases against PML-N leaders Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz.

He said Nawaz Sharif was concerned over price hike, and raise in power tariff. He said that Nawaz Sharif had a great desire to help address issues of flood victims, and inflation.

He claimed that PML-N government would steer the country out of crises.

About Imran Khan's call for long march, he said the PTI leader was welcome to stage asit-in in the capital but his illogical demand would never be met.

