Asif Criticizes Punjab Govt For Not Registering FIR

Muhammad Irfan Published November 08, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Asif criticizes Punjab govt for not registering FIR

ISLAMABAD, Nov 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2022 ) :Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Monday criticized the PTI backed Punjab government for not registering FIR against the attack on Imran Khan.

While talking to a private television channel, he said registering an FIR of the Gujranwala firing incident was the responsibility of the Punjab government.

The PTI Chairman was expecting undue favor from the national institutions, he said adding that all the institutions were not paying attention to any unconstitutional demand of Imran's party.

He appreciated the role of national institutions for not coming under pressure.

Commenting on government's resources being utilized by PTI's leaders for launching long march drive in the country, he said Khyber Pakhtunkhawa and Punjab machinery was being used for PTI's long march.

About security matters in the country, he said law enforcement agencies were taking all possible measures to maintain law and order across the country.

