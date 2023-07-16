Open Menu

Asif Eulogises PM's Role In Bringing Country Out Of Difficulties:

Sumaira FH Published July 16, 2023 | 08:50 PM

Asif eulogises PM's role in bringing country out of difficulties:

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2023 ) :Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif said on Sunday that Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif while running a coalition government played a very crucial role in taking country out of difficulties and challenges.

Addressing the laptop distribution ceremony to the students here at Govt College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS), he said that providing quality education and professional training to the youth was the vision of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

He said that during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) era, every sector had to face degradation and misery, adding that PTI government weakened national economy by introducing wrong policies.

Khawaja Asif said that the youth laptop scheme for empowering students was started by Shehbaz Sharif as the Chief Minister of Punjab, adding that millions of students were provided education from Punjab Endowment Fund in the country and abroad while Danish schools were also started.

The defence minister said that this was a basic step which was started by Shehbaz Sharif as Chief Minister Punjab but it was not continued in previous periods which was regrettable.

It was an investment for future generations that was not only stopped but also diverted and an era began in which the whole society suffered, he added.

He said the role played by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif during the last 13 months, could hardly be performed by any other Pakistani politician, adding that it was not an easy job to unite 12 parties at one platform.

Khawaja Asif said that in the last 13-14 months, the coalition government under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif had faced major challenges, among which the biggest problem was the agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). He said that Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif played an unprecedented role to make agreements and boosting the economy at global level.

The minister said that to run the state affairs with coalition partners during the last 15 months was a remarkable task, adding that people were good judges to sense the performance of the incumbent government and would vote on merit in the coming general elections, which would be won by PML-N with a thumbing majority.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif IMF Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Chief Minister Defence Minister Chief Minister Punjab Education Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Vote Job Sialkot Women Sunday Government College Women University Sialkot From Government Agreement Merit Packaging Limited Million

Recent Stories

Commercial transport activities contributed AED16 ..

Commercial transport activities contributed AED16 bn to Dubai Economy in 2022

7 minutes ago
 SEWA completes electricity connection to 1916 proj ..

SEWA completes electricity connection to 1916 projects in Sharjah

37 minutes ago
 19th Liwa Date Festival begins tomorrow

19th Liwa Date Festival begins tomorrow

3 hours ago
 UAE President sends written letter to President of ..

UAE President sends written letter to President of Mexico with invitation to COP ..

4 hours ago
 In cooperation with WAM, UNA-OIC organises worksho ..

In cooperation with WAM, UNA-OIC organises workshop on Global Media Congress

5 hours ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with South Korea and offe ..

UAE expresses solidarity with South Korea and offers condolences over flood vict ..

5 hours ago
Herald Holdings expands business at Sharjah Airpor ..

Herald Holdings expands business at Sharjah Airport International Freezone

6 hours ago
 Ruwad approves financing projects worth AED375,000

Ruwad approves financing projects worth AED375,000

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 July 2023

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 July 2023

12 hours ago
 Vondrousova becomes first unseeded woman to win Wi ..

Vondrousova becomes first unseeded woman to win Wimbledon in Open era

21 hours ago
 Tennis: Wimbledon results

Tennis: Wimbledon results

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan