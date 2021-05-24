UrduPoint.com
Asif For Fair,timely Distribution Of Zakat Among Poor

Asif for fair,timely distribution of Zakat among poor

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :Focal Person for the Chief Minister on Mega Projects, MPA Muhammad Asif Khan on Monday directed all the local Zakat chairmen to discharge their duties with total responsibility so that distribution of Zakat to the deserving people was made easy and transparent.

Presiding over a meeting of local Zakat Chairmen of his constituency, MPA Muhammad Asif Khan said he would himself monitor the distribution of Zakat process and take stern legal action against those showing negligence in discharging their responsibility.The meeting was attended by all chairmen and vice chairmen of local Zakat committees of his constituency.

The meeting reviewed in detail the distribution process of the Zakat funds on local level and a detailed briefing was given on distribution of the Zakat funds and issues being faced in this regard by the local Zakat committees.

MPA Muhammad Asif Khan on the occasion assured the participants that he would play a tangible role in addressing the issues being faced by the local Zakat chairmen. He also expressed satisfaction over distribution of Zakat funds and performance of the committees.

He assured all the local Zakat Chairmen that he would make tireless efforts for removing hurdles blocking the way of justified and transparent distribution of Zakat so that poor people of his constituency get in time Zakat.

He said it was the responsibility of the local Zakat Chairmen to work with dedication and commitment for the welfare of the poor. The poor and deserving people, he said, have their rights in Zakat funds and no one would be allowed to distribute these funds among the favorites.

