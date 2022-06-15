UrduPoint.com

Asif For Urea Provision To Farmers Before Advent Of Monsoon Season

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 15, 2022 | 03:00 PM

Asif for urea provision to farmers before advent of monsoon season

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :Minister for Defence Khawaj Muhammad Asif on Wednesday suggested the Ministry of Industries and Production to ensure provision of adequate fertilizer to the farming community at the earliest as the monsoon seasons was about to set in around next 10 days.

Speaking on floor of the National Assembly, he said some urea stocks were available in different cities including Lodhran and Okara that could be provided to farmers without any delay.

He said timely supply of fertilizer to farmers would help get better production of different crops, which would help ensure food security of the country.

Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf observed that the Ministry of Industries and Production should ensure swift provision of fertilizer to the farming community so that chances of any agricultural loss could be averted with timely measures.

Related Topics

National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf Okara Lodhran Stocks

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia makes it mandatory for women below 45 ..

Saudi Arabia makes it mandatory for women below 45 years of age to have a male g ..

31 minutes ago
 Bilawal reaffirms Pakistan's keen desire to streng ..

Bilawal reaffirms Pakistan's keen desire to strengthen bilateral ties with Iran

1 hour ago
 Air pollution can cut 2 years off the global life ..

Air pollution can cut 2 years off the global life expectancy

2 hours ago
 Rainfall is expected across Pakistan starting from ..

Rainfall is expected across Pakistan starting from today

3 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif has no other option but to support ar ..

Nawaz Sharif has no other option but to support army's decision: Sheikh Rashid

3 hours ago
 FIA files case against PML-Q leader Moonis Elahi

FIA files case against PML-Q leader Moonis Elahi

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.