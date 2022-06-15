Asif for urea provision to farmers before advent of monsoon season

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :Minister for Defence Khawaj Muhammad Asif on Wednesday suggested the Ministry of Industries and Production to ensure provision of adequate fertilizer to the farming community at the earliest as the monsoon seasons was about to set in around next 10 days.

Speaking on floor of the National Assembly, he said some urea stocks were available in different cities including Lodhran and Okara that could be provided to farmers without any delay.

He said timely supply of fertilizer to farmers would help get better production of different crops, which would help ensure food security of the country.

Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf observed that the Ministry of Industries and Production should ensure swift provision of fertilizer to the farming community so that chances of any agricultural loss could be averted with timely measures.