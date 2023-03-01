Asif held Imran responsible for inflation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad ASif on Tuesday held Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), Chairman Imran Khan as responsible for high inflation in the country.

The people are facing trouble due to the weak policies of Imran's regime, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Commenting on Elections in Pakistan, he said the Pakistan Muslim League-N, is ready to contest elections. To a question about the Supreme Court larger bench, he said we don't want delay in elections. We will accept the decision of the courts regarding elections, he informed.

To a question about Nawaz Sharif, he said Pakistan Muslim League-N could face damage without Nawaz Sharif. The presence of Nawaz and Maryam would be a great advantage for the party, he stated.