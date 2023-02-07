Asif Hussain takes charge as DC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :Newly appointed Deputy Commissioner (DC), Asif Hussain Shah assumed charge here on Tuesday.

The DC in a statement said, "My top most priority is to improve living standards to masses by enhancing the opportunities." "All-out resources will be utilized for the welfare of society," he added.

Special attention would be given to health, education and municipal services, he maintained.

The DC said the bio-metric system would be installed at all government institutions.

He directed the public servants of the subordinate departments to ensure their presence sharp at 9:00 a.m in the offices.

The DC said the commodities and edibles would be available at controlled rates.

He ordered the price control magistrate to be more active for achieving the set targets on daily basis.