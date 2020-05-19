UrduPoint.com
Asif Ikram Posted As DG Karachi Development Authority

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 12:48 AM

Asif Ikram posted as DG Karachi Development Authority

Asif Ikram, an officer of PAS (BS-20), Managing Director, Sindh Solid Waste Management Board, has been transferred and posted with immediate effect and until further orders as Director General (DG), Karachi Development Authority (KDA)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :Asif Ikram, an officer of PAS (BS-20), Managing Director, Sindh Solid Waste Management board, has been transferred and posted with immediate effect and until further orders as Director General (DG), Karachi Development Authority (KDA) while relieving Dr Syed Saifur Rehman, an officer of PAS (BS-20), Municipal Commissioner, Karachi Metropolitan Corporation of the additional charge, according to a notification issued here on Monday.

