Asif Invites PTI To Participate In APC Without Imposing Condition

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 13, 2025 | 11:41 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Thursday invited the members of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI),

to participate in all parties conference (APC), without imposing any condition.

Important national issues including terrorism would be discussed in APC, he said while talking to a private television channel.

PTI should not impose any condition regarding release of the founder of PTI from jail, he said. Terrorism has resurfaced in Khyber Pakhtunkhawa and Balochistan region, he said adding that menace of terrorism must be ended with collective efforts.

In reply to a question, he said that people of Balochistan must enjoy all necessary facilities at their doorsteps.

To a question about PTI’s political role, he said PTI founder should not work for personal interest.

He further said that PTI should condemn terrorism incident in Balochistan area. PTI should brush aside personal interest and utilize the energies for national interest, he added.

