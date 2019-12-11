UrduPoint.com
Asif Jatoi Elected Presdient Mehran University Jamshoro Cooperative Housing Society

Sumaira FH 56 minutes ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 04:58 PM

Asif Jatoi elected Presdient Mehran University Jamshoro Cooperative Housing Society

Asif Ali Jatoi an official of Mechanical Engineering Workshop of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology has been elected unopposed as the President Cooperative Housing Society of the varsity

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :Asif Ali Jatoi an official of Mechanical Engineering Workshop of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology has been elected unopposed as the President Cooperative Housing Society of the varsity.

According to announcement here on Wednesday, Imtiaz Ali Chandio, Shafqat Ali Kandhar and Doust Ali Jessar have also been elected unopposed as the members administrative committee of Mehran University Jamshoro Cooperative Housing Society.

