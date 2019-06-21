UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Asif Khaitran Takes Over As New Station Director Radio Multan

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 32 seconds ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 07:17 PM

Asif Khaitran takes over as new station director Radio Multan

Noted broadcaster Asif Khan Khaitran on Friday took over the charge of Radio Pakistan Multan as its new station director replacing his predecessor Mukhtar Ahmad Malik following his retirement

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ) :Noted broadcaster Asif Khan Khaitran on Friday took over the charge of Radio Pakistan Multan as its new station director replacing his predecessor Mukhtar Ahmad Malik following his retirement.

Khaitran had also performed duty in the same capacity earlier and he was serving as programme manager Radio Multan when he was notified as new station director of Radio Pakistan Multan following retirement of Mukhtar Ahmad Malik.

He belonged to Chowk Azam, district Layyah, and had joined Radio Pakistan at Khuzdar as senior producer in 1987. He served Radio Pakistan in different capacities including senior producer at Radio Islamabad and Bahawalpur, deputy controller programmes Radio Lahore and Multan, station director Radio Loralai and Multan, Incharge FM-93 Multan, and programme manager at RadioMultan and Mirpur Khas.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Multan Islamabad Bahawalpur Same Mirpur Khas Khuzdar Loralai

Recent Stories

Italy Air Force Extends Aerial Refueling Contract ..

26 seconds ago

3 held with 510 bottles of liquor in Sialkot

27 seconds ago

Three textile mill workers electrocuted, two injur ..

29 seconds ago

Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power sus ..

30 seconds ago

Cancer remains top cause of death in Taiwan

4 minutes ago

Iran Gave Final Warning to US Drone 10 Minutes Bef ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.