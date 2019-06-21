Asif Khaitran takes over as new station director Radio Multan

(@imziishan)

Noted broadcaster Asif Khan Khaitran on Friday took over the charge of Radio Pakistan Multan as its new station director replacing his predecessor Mukhtar Ahmad Malik following his retirement

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ) :Noted broadcaster Asif Khan Khaitran on Friday took over the charge of Radio Pakistan Multan as its new station director replacing his predecessor Mukhtar Ahmad Malik following his retirement.

Khaitran had also performed duty in the same capacity earlier and he was serving as programme manager Radio Multan when he was notified as new station director of Radio Pakistan Multan following retirement of Mukhtar Ahmad Malik.

He belonged to Chowk Azam, district Layyah, and had joined Radio Pakistan at Khuzdar as senior producer in 1987. He served Radio Pakistan in different capacities including senior producer at Radio Islamabad and Bahawalpur, deputy controller programmes Radio Lahore and Multan, station director Radio Loralai and Multan, Incharge FM-93 Multan, and programme manager at RadioMultan and Mirpur Khas.