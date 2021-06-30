UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Asif Khan Hands Over Cheque To Heirs Of Gas Leakage Victim

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 seconds ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 05:40 PM

Asif Khan hands over cheque to heirs of gas leakage victim

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :Member Provincial Assembly and Focal Person for Mega Projects, Asif Khan Wednesday said the provincial government was ever active to provide relief to its deserving people under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The PTI leadership would always be among its people during hours of need to help them out, he said while handing over a compensatory cheque of Rs 1.

2 million to the heirs of gas leakage victim, Amanullah in Hamid Colony, UC-4 at Dillazak Road here.

On the occasion former District Member, Gul Zada, elders of the area and large number of PTI workers were present. The locals commended services of Asif Khan for arranging the compensatory amount in a short period of time.

MPA Asif Khan assured them that the government would not let its people down and provide them every possible assistance in hour of need.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Provincial Assembly Road Gas Government Million

Recent Stories

Deputy Ruler of Sharjah inaugurates ‘2nd Jewels ..

10 minutes ago

82,539 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

25 minutes ago

Injuring others is punishable by law: UAE Public P ..

40 minutes ago

55 minutes ago

Israel-UAE trade stands at $675.22mn, my visit ref ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Silicon Oasis welcomes Arabian Ethicals&#039 ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.