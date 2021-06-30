Asif Khan hands over cheque to heirs of gas leakage victim

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :Member Provincial Assembly and Focal Person for Mega Projects, Asif Khan Wednesday said the provincial government was ever active to provide relief to its deserving people under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The PTI leadership would always be among its people during hours of need to help them out, he said while handing over a compensatory cheque of Rs 1.

2 million to the heirs of gas leakage victim, Amanullah in Hamid Colony, UC-4 at Dillazak Road here.

On the occasion former District Member, Gul Zada, elders of the area and large number of PTI workers were present. The locals commended services of Asif Khan for arranging the compensatory amount in a short period of time.

MPA Asif Khan assured them that the government would not let its people down and provide them every possible assistance in hour of need.