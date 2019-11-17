Asif Mahmood lauds PHA for beautification of city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2019 ) ::Advisor to Chief Minister Asif Mahmood on Sunday lauded the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) for taking initiatives to beautify the city.

During a visit to the Qasim Bagh with PHA Chairman Ejaz Hussain Janjua here, he said that a large number of people was visiting the Qasim Fort daily as it was situated near shrines of Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya and Shah Rukan-e-Alam.

He said the government would continue a tree plantation campaign in order to provide pollution-free environment to the next generation.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman PHA Ejaz Hussain Janjua said the PHA was utilising all possible resources to make city more beautiful by planting trees, flowers and grass at green belts and parks in the city.

He said that planters would also be installed under the public private partnership.