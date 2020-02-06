UrduPoint.com
Asif Mateen To Look After FGIR's Office

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 07:52 PM

Asif Mateen to look after FGIR's office

The Pakistan Railways deputed Syed Asif Mateen, Grade 20, to look after office of the Federal Government Inspector Railways (FGIR).

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Railways deputed Syed Asif Mateen, Grade 20, to look after office of the Federal Government Inspector Railways (FGIR).

According to a notification issued here on Thursday, the deputed officer, presently workingas a chief engineer S&C, PR headquarters, will look after the FGIR office in his own pay andscale in addition to his own duties till the posting of the regular incumbent.

