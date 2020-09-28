Asif Mehmood expresses satisfaction over launch of tourism application

Advisor to Punjab Chief Minister on Tourism Asif Mehmood on Monday expressed satisfaction over the launch of Tourism application and said that it had proved the resolve of incumbent government to promote tourism

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :Advisor to Punjab Chief Minister on Tourism Asif Mehmood on Monday expressed satisfaction over the launch of Tourism application and said that it had proved the resolve of incumbent government to promote tourism.

According to official sources here, the advisor said that facilities for tourists would be increased gradually.

He further said that this year World Tourism Day had been observed in untraditional manner adding that ceremony organized in Shalamar Bagh in connection with World Tourism Day was the beginning of new tourism era.

Advisor said that archaeology and tourism departments were working together for the strengthening of tourism.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar was himself supervising the tourism and he would inaugurate double decker bus service in Bahawalpur during next month, he added.

Asif Mehmood said that for the first time historic places had been included in tourism promotion process.