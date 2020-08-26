UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Asif Mehmood For Maximum Planting Trees

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 11:32 PM

Asif Mehmood for maximum planting trees

Advisor to Chief Minister Punjab for Horticulture and Tourism Asif Mehmood on Wednesday said it was the responsibility of every department and individual to make the PM's Clean and Green Pakistan campaign a success

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ):Advisor to Chief Minister Punjab for Horticulture and Tourism Asif Mehmood on Wednesday said it was the responsibility of every department and individual to make the PM's Clean and Green Pakistan campaign a success.

He expressed these views while planting monsoon trees at Jilani Park here with the collaboration of Nestle.

Chief Nestle Waqar Ahmed, Park and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Chairman Engineer Yasir Gilani, PHA Vice Chairman Hafiz Zeeshan Rasheed, PHA Director General Jawad Ahmad Qureshi were present on the occasion.

PHA DG Jawad Ahmad Qureshi briefed Advisor to Chief Minister Punjab Asif Mehmood and Chief of Nestle Waqar Ahmed on the ongoing monsoon tree planting across the city while Nestle provided 5,000 plants for monsoon tree planting.

Asif Mehmood said that more and more trees were being planted in the provincial capital under the Clean and Green Campaign.

PHA Chairman Engineer Yasir Gilani thanked the Nestle for providing 5,000 saplings to make the monsoon tree plantation campaign successful.

PHA Vice Chairman Hafiz Zeeshan Rasheed said that planting trees was a moral, religious and national responsibility of every citizen, adding that PHA would make the city green through maximum cooperation of public and private institutions.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Minister Punjab Jawad Ahmad Moral

Recent Stories

Russia Urges for Conditions to Launch Palestine-Is ..

1 minute ago

Zimbabwe's central bank caps mobile money transfer ..

25 minutes ago

PPP fails to deliver in consecutive 3 tenures in S ..

45 minutes ago

UN Has No Update on Resuming Syrian Constitutional ..

45 minutes ago

Turkey, US Conduct Joint Exercise in E.Mediterrane ..

45 minutes ago

UAE consumer prices down 2.36 pct YoY

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.