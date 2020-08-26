Asif Mehmood for maximum planting trees

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ):Advisor to Chief Minister Punjab for Horticulture and Tourism Asif Mehmood on Wednesday said it was the responsibility of every department and individual to make the PM's Clean and Green Pakistan campaign a success.

He expressed these views while planting monsoon trees at Jilani Park here with the collaboration of Nestle.

Chief Nestle Waqar Ahmed, Park and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Chairman Engineer Yasir Gilani, PHA Vice Chairman Hafiz Zeeshan Rasheed, PHA Director General Jawad Ahmad Qureshi were present on the occasion.

PHA DG Jawad Ahmad Qureshi briefed Advisor to Chief Minister Punjab Asif Mehmood and Chief of Nestle Waqar Ahmed on the ongoing monsoon tree planting across the city while Nestle provided 5,000 plants for monsoon tree planting.

Asif Mehmood said that more and more trees were being planted in the provincial capital under the Clean and Green Campaign.

PHA Chairman Engineer Yasir Gilani thanked the Nestle for providing 5,000 saplings to make the monsoon tree plantation campaign successful.

PHA Vice Chairman Hafiz Zeeshan Rasheed said that planting trees was a moral, religious and national responsibility of every citizen, adding that PHA would make the city green through maximum cooperation of public and private institutions.