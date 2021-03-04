UrduPoint.com
Asif Mehmood Inaugurates Jashan-e-Baharan Festival 2021

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 10:06 PM

Advisor to Punjab Chief Minister Asif Mehmood inaugurated Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA)'s "Jashan-e-Baharan Festival 2021" at Jilani Park, here on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :Advisor to Punjab Chief Minister Asif Mehmood inaugurated Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA)'s "Jashan-e-Baharan Festival 2021" at Jilani Park, here on Thursday.

PHA Chairman Engineer Yasir Gilani, Vice Chairman Hafiz Zeeshan Rasheed, PHA Director General Jawad Ahmad Qureshi and other PHA officers were present on the occasion. DG Jawad Ahmad Qureshi briefed the Advisor about the model village and arrangements of the festival.

The Advisor to Punjab Chief Minister visited various stalls including Art and Craft Village at the festival.

Speaking on the occasion Asif Mehmood said that the annual Spring Festival was a charming and beautiful festival for the citizens of Lahore.

He urged the 'Zinda Dilan-e-Lahore' to attend Jashan-e-Baharan Festival with their families and enjoy their culture.

He said the festival included the culture of all provinces of the country, adding that the culture of Punjab had been presented through Model Village in Jashan-e-Baharan Festival. He mentioned that stalls of cloths, food etc. as well as joyland had been set up in the festival.

He congratulated the entire team of PHA including its Chairman, Vice Chairman, PHA DG for organizing this beautiful festival.

PHA Chairman Engineer Yasir Gilani said that the main objective of the festival was to highlight Pakistani culture.

PHA's Jashan-e-Baharan Festival would continue till March 23.

