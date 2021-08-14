Asif Mehmood plants sapling to celebrate Independence Day

Adviser to the Chief Minister Punjab and Chairman Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi Asif Mehmood on Saturday planted a sapling to celebrate Independence Day

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) :Adviser to the Chief Minister Punjab and Chairman Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi Asif Mehmood on Saturday planted a sapling to celebrate Independence Day.

He also cut a cake and paid glowing tributes to the 'great leader' Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah for tireless work for the establishment of Pakistan and prayed for the peace and security of the country.

On the occasion, Vice Chairman PHA Rawalpindi Malik Abid, Director General PHA, Rawalpindi Zaheer Ahmed Jappa, other officers and staff members were also present.

Asif said that a dream of a separate homeland for the Muslims of India turned into a reality due to earnest efforts of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and the sacrifices rendered by our forefathers.

He said, all the citizens should come forward and play their due role for the development and prosperity of Pakistan and to make it a green land.

He urged the citizens to remember the sacrifices of their forefathers and protect the country and its resources.