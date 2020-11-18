UrduPoint.com
Asif Mehmood Reviews PHA Ongoing & Completed Projects

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 06:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :Advisor to Punjab Chief Minister for Horticulture and Tourism Asif Mahmood presided over a meeting here at Jilani Park regarding ongoing and completed projects in the city.

According to PHA spokesperson, during the meeting Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Director General Jawad Ahmad Qureshi briefed the Advisor on the projects. Additional Director PHA Tariq Mehmood Bukhari and PHA officers attended the meeting.

The meeting decided for weekly visits to the parks under construction in the city and ensured care of trees and plants planted in Miyawaki forests and afforestation.

On the occasion, Asif Mehmood said that effective measures should be taken for further improvement and monitoring of the completed project, adding that PHA should work with a more comprehensive strategy to strengthen the marketing department.

He said that more steps should be taken for the improvement of the marketing department.

DG PHA Jawad Ahmad Qureshi said that the target of Miyawaki forest installation would be completed on time, adding that no negligence would be tolerated in the care of Miyawaki forests and tree plantations.

He said that steps were being taken by the marketing department to increase the revenue of PHA.

