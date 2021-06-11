Asif Mehmood terms federal budget as balanced

Advisor to Punjab Chief Minister on Tourism Asif Mehmood has termed the federal budget for the fiscal year 2021-22 as balanced and people friendly

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :Advisor to Punjab Chief Minister on Tourism Asif Mehmood has termed the Federal budget for the fiscal year 2021-22 as balanced and people friendly.

While commenting on federal budget for fiscal year 2021-22, he said that adhocism culture had been buried and long lasting economic policies had been introduced.

Incentives given in the fiscal budget would help in increasing the country's exports, he added.

Asif Mehmood said that the budget had made political opponents silent.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had fulfilled his promise of providing relief to people adding that provincial budget would be prepared on similar lines.