UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Asif Mehmood Visits Baradari Of Kamran Mirza

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 08:05 PM

Asif Mehmood visits Baradari of Kamran Mirza

Advisor to Punjab Chief Minister on Horticulture Asif Mehmood on Thursday visited Baradari of Kamran Mirza

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :Advisor to Punjab Chief Minister on Horticulture Asif Mehmood on Thursday visited Baradari of Kamran Mirza.

According to the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) sources here, during the visit, Asif Mehmood held a discussion with the officers regarding the renovation of the Baradari.

He said efforts would be made to revive centuries-old stature of the Baradari, adding that a plan had been evolved to make Baradari a picnic and tourist spot like Greater Iqbal Park.

The advisor said that soon fountains and lights would be installed besides planting of saplings at the Baradari.

He said that encroachments and living set ups of nomads would be removed from the surroundings of the Baradari.

Asif Mehmood said that the renovation and security arrangements on the routes approaching and leaving Baradri would be completed soon.

PHA Chairman Yasir Gillani, PHA DG Muzaffar Khan and others were also present.

It is pertinent to mention here that Baradari of Kamran Mirza in Lahore was built in 1540 by Kamran Mirza, a son of first Mughal emperor Babur.

Related Topics

Lahore Chief Minister Punjab Visit From

Recent Stories

Internet availability to be ensured across the cou ..

1 minute ago

Minister Excise Taxation for promoting tax culture ..

1 minute ago

Tariq Bashir for constituting a committee to addre ..

1 minute ago

Cyprus to File Court Case Against Turkey at The Ha ..

1 minute ago

US Unseals Charges Against Russia Residents Allege ..

5 minutes ago

IOC President on Transfer of Int'l Events From Rus ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.