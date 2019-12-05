Asif Mehmood visits Baradari of Kamran Mirza

Advisor to Punjab Chief Minister on Horticulture Asif Mehmood on Thursday visited Baradari of Kamran Mirza

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :Advisor to Punjab Chief Minister on Horticulture Asif Mehmood on Thursday visited Baradari of Kamran Mirza.

According to the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) sources here, during the visit, Asif Mehmood held a discussion with the officers regarding the renovation of the Baradari.

He said efforts would be made to revive centuries-old stature of the Baradari, adding that a plan had been evolved to make Baradari a picnic and tourist spot like Greater Iqbal Park.

The advisor said that soon fountains and lights would be installed besides planting of saplings at the Baradari.

He said that encroachments and living set ups of nomads would be removed from the surroundings of the Baradari.

Asif Mehmood said that the renovation and security arrangements on the routes approaching and leaving Baradri would be completed soon.

PHA Chairman Yasir Gillani, PHA DG Muzaffar Khan and others were also present.

It is pertinent to mention here that Baradari of Kamran Mirza in Lahore was built in 1540 by Kamran Mirza, a son of first Mughal emperor Babur.