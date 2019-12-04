Asif Mehmood visits Jillani Park

Adviser to Punjab Chief Minister on Horticulture Asif Mehmood on Wednesday visited the Jillani Park and witnessed the ongoing Annual Chrysanthemum Show 2019

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :Adviser to Punjab Chief Minister on Horticulture Asif Mehmood on Wednesday visited the Jillani Park and witnessed the ongoing Annual Chrysanthemum Show 2019

According to Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) sources here, the adviser said, "Colourful flowers in the show depict the beauty of nature.

" He said that the event was not only an attraction for flower lovers but also an opportunity for those taking part in this show to exhibit their talent of maintaining and growing flowers.

Asif Mehmood said appreciated the efforts of Horticulture Society of Pakistan and Parks and Horticulture Authority for organizing the event.