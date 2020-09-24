Asif Memon elected as Chairman KATI

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :Asif Memon has been elected as the Chairman Kotri SITE Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) for the year 2020-2021. The Secretary KATI announced the result of the elections on Thursday and informed that Hanif Godel and Yasir Iqbal Malik have also been elected as Senior Vice Chairman and Vice Chairman respectively.

Besides, Col. (R) Muhammad Hassan, Khuram Khan, Wazir Ali Alvi and Fahim Shaikh have also been elected as members of the executive committee of KATI.