Asif Nakai reviews security plan for dist Kasur

Punjab Minister for Communication and Works Sardar Mohammad Asif Nakai on Friday reviewed the security plan provided by the district administration Kasur

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Communication and Works Sardar Mohammad Asif Nakai on Friday reviewed the security plan provided by the district administration Kasur.

According to spokesperson, the minister expressed his satisfaction on the security arrangements made by the district government for Muharram-ul-Haram in order to maintain peace in the district.

More than 3000 police officials, 263 'Razakar', 600 volunteers,150 Civil Defence workers, Muhafiz force, Elite force and others concerned departments would perform duty during 9th and 10th of Muharram, whereas Rangers and Army would also remain vigilant to augment security arrangements, he informed.

He also informed that processions' routes would be monitored carefully through CCTV cameras, while all the participants (mourners) would enter from walk-through gates.

A monitoring room would also function at DPO office, while special cards have been issued to the administration, and food distributors.

Minister Communication and Works appealed to the people to extend cooperationto the police force during the Muharram.

