Asif Niswana Elected LHCBA President In Annual Elections

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 22, 2025 | 08:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2025) Malik Asif Niswana of the Professional Group, led by Hamid Khan, has been elected president of the Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) in the annual elections held on Saturday.

According to the results, Niswana secured 7,050 votes, defeating Saqib Akram Gondal of the Independent Group, also known as the Asma Jehangir Group, who received 6,460 votes.

In the race for vice president, Abdul Rehman Ranjha emerged victorious with 8,255 votes. His rivals, Haseeb Bin Yousaf and Abdul Razzaq Chadhar, secured 4,503 and 679 votes, respectively.

For the position of secretary, Farrukh Ilyas Cheema won with 6,833 votes, narrowly defeating his opponent, Qasim Ijaz Samra, who secured 6,630 votes.

Meanwhile, Haam Bin Shoaib Kamboh was elected unopposed as finance secretary, marking the first uncontested victory in nearly 15 years.

Out of more than 34,000 registered voters, 13,603 exercised their right to vote. A biometric system was used to ensure transparency in the electoral process.

