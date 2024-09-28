Asif praises PM for raising issue of Kashmir, Palestine, terrorism facing Pakistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Friday praised the prime minister for blatantly raising the issue of Kashmir, Palestine and terrorism at the world highest forum. Talking to a private television channel, he said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has apprised the world leaders about growing problems of Afghanistan with Pakistan on terrorism issue.

He said, we had provided unprecedented help to millions of Afghan refugees sheltering in different parts of Pakistan. Unregistered Afghan people should go back to their country, he said.

Afghan soil is being used for attacks and spreading terrorism in the Pakistani regions, he added.

There are many sensitive issues which must be resolved through UN forum, he opined. UN should implement its resolution on Kashmir, the minister said.

Commenting on weak tax system, he said retailer and agriculture sector should pay the taxes properly so that we could finish the IMF program with proper way. In reply to a question about judicial reforms and constitutional amendment, he said Parliament is the supreme institution for legislation and amendment. He said legal reforms is imperative to provide speedy justice to the people.