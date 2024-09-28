Open Menu

Asif Praises PM For Raising Issue Of Kashmir, Palestine, Terrorism Facing Pakistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 28, 2024 | 12:10 AM

Asif praises PM for raising issue of Kashmir, Palestine, terrorism facing Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Friday praised the prime minister for blatantly raising the issue of Kashmir, Palestine and terrorism at the world highest forum. Talking to a private television channel, he said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has apprised the world leaders about growing problems of Afghanistan with Pakistan on terrorism issue.

He said, we had provided unprecedented help to millions of Afghan refugees sheltering in different parts of Pakistan. Unregistered Afghan people should go back to their country, he said.

Afghan soil is being used for attacks and spreading terrorism in the Pakistani regions, he added.

There are many sensitive issues which must be resolved through UN forum, he opined. UN should implement its resolution on Kashmir, the minister said.

Commenting on weak tax system, he said retailer and agriculture sector should pay the taxes properly so that we could finish the IMF program with proper way. In reply to a question about judicial reforms and constitutional amendment, he said Parliament is the supreme institution for legislation and amendment. He said legal reforms is imperative to provide speedy justice to the people.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Afghanistan IMF Resolution Prime Minister World United Nations Palestine Parliament Agriculture TV Refugee Million

Recent Stories

Experts for innovative solutions to Pakistan’s w ..

Experts for innovative solutions to Pakistan’s water crisis

1 hour ago
 UHS declares MDCAT 2024 results: Two female studen ..

UHS declares MDCAT 2024 results: Two female students ace with 99.5% marks

4 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz urges immediate halt to Gaza atrocities ..

PM Shehbaz urges immediate halt to Gaza atrocities in UN address

4 hours ago
 Govt committed to implement e-procurement system: ..

Govt committed to implement e-procurement system: Mujtaba

5 hours ago
 Got impressed by husband’s prayers for Junaid Ja ..

Got impressed by husband’s prayers for Junaid Jamshed, says Sana Khan

5 hours ago
 PM emphasizes to deepen Pakistan-US trade ties

PM emphasizes to deepen Pakistan-US trade ties

5 hours ago
Lt Gen Muhammad Ali appointed as Secretary defence

Lt Gen Muhammad Ali appointed as Secretary defence

6 hours ago
 Note 60 Launches Today for PKR 26,999 with Industr ..

Note 60 Launches Today for PKR 26,999 with Industry’s Only 24-Month Warranty, ..

6 hours ago
 vivo Unveils Dynamic Duo Bilal Abbas and Durefisha ..

Vivo Unveils Dynamic Duo Bilal Abbas and Durefishan Saleem as Ambassadors for th ..

7 hours ago
 Beyond Communication: Here's Why We Can't Live Wit ..

Beyond Communication: Here's Why We Can't Live Without Our Smartphones

7 hours ago
 PITB, Punjab Irrigation Department Sign Contract t ..

PITB, Punjab Irrigation Department Sign Contract to Implement Crop-Based Water R ..

7 hours ago
 The Future of Renewable Energy in Pakistan: Harnes ..

The Future of Renewable Energy in Pakistan: Harnessing the Power of Solar, Wind, ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan