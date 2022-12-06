UrduPoint.com

Asif Rauf Posted As New DG PHA

Muhammad Irfan Published December 06, 2022 | 02:40 PM

Asif Rauf posted as new DG PHA

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :Additional Secretary Housing Urban Development and Public Health Engineering Department South Punjab, Asif Rauf Khan is posted as the new Director General of Parks and Horticultural Authority (PHA).

A notification issued here on Tuesday said that Asif Rauf Khan assumed charge after retirement of the former DG PHA, Syed Shafqat Raza.

Meanwhile, a farewell party was arranged on retirement of the former Director General here yesterday.

PHA Chairman Ejaz Hussain Janjoa and Vice Chairman Amhad Abbas among a large number of PHA officials participated in the ceremony. A memorable shield was offered to the former DG to regard his service for the department.

Speaking on the occasion, Ejaz Janjua said respectful retirement was honour for every public servant. He advised officials to play effective role for development of the department.

Related Topics

Punjab Housing

Recent Stories

realme Offers a Last Chance to Grab Your Favourite ..

Realme Offers a Last Chance to Grab Your Favourite realme Products on its 12.12 ..

8 minutes ago
 Pak Vs Eng: Haris Rauf out of series due to injuri ..

Pak Vs Eng: Haris Rauf out of series due to injuries

23 minutes ago
 United States Funded Hydropower Project Brings Lig ..

United States Funded Hydropower Project Brings Light to Pakistani Homes

48 minutes ago
 vivo Y22 Launched in Pakistan with Amazing Camera ..

Vivo Y22 Launched in Pakistan with Amazing Camera Features and Trendy Design

57 minutes ago
 TECNO and Google Strategically Partner to Upgrade ..

TECNO and Google Strategically Partner to Upgrade User Experience

1 hour ago
 CJP takes suo motu notice on Arshad Sharif's killi ..

CJP takes suo motu notice on Arshad Sharif's killing

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.