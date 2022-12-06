Asif Rauf posted as new DG PHA

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :Additional Secretary Housing Urban Development and Public Health Engineering Department South Punjab, Asif Rauf Khan is posted as the new Director General of Parks and Horticultural Authority (PHA).

A notification issued here on Tuesday said that Asif Rauf Khan assumed charge after retirement of the former DG PHA, Syed Shafqat Raza.

Meanwhile, a farewell party was arranged on retirement of the former Director General here yesterday.

PHA Chairman Ejaz Hussain Janjoa and Vice Chairman Amhad Abbas among a large number of PHA officials participated in the ceremony. A memorable shield was offered to the former DG to regard his service for the department.

Speaking on the occasion, Ejaz Janjua said respectful retirement was honour for every public servant. He advised officials to play effective role for development of the department.