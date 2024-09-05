Asif Says High Officials Approached PML-N After Declining Graph Of PTI
Faizan Hashmi Published September 05, 2024 | 11:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif claimed on Thursday that high officials approached the Pakistan
Muslim League-N, after rapidly declining graph of the founder of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI).
Talking to a private television channel, he said that the PTI had also been involved in attacking national institutions.
The high official was thinking that system was not functioning properly due to weak policies of PTI’s founder, he said.
There is a need to bring amendment so that no one could disturb the system in future, he said.
Commenting on slow pace of economy, he said boosting economic sector is a challenge but we are determined to enhance business activity across the country. The incumbent government is taking all possible measures to bring improvement in every sector, he said.
To a question about May 9 cases of PTI, he said that evidence and situation is moving towards military court trial.
