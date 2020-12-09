Asif Shahzad Abro posted as ADIG Establishment Hyderabad

Asif Shahzad Abro, an officer of Sindh Police (BS-18) presently posted as Superintendent of Police Headquarter, district Hyderabad was transferred and posted as Assistant Deputy Inspector General of Police (ADIG) Establishment, Hyderabad with immediate effect and until further orders

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :Asif Shahzad Abro, an officer of Sindh Police (BS-18) presently posted as Superintendent of Police Headquarter, district Hyderabad was transferred and posted as Assistant Deputy Inspector General of Police (ADIG) Establishment, Hyderabad with immediate effect and until further orders.

