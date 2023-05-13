Asif stresses for speedy justice system to resolve public issues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2023 ) :Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Friday stressed the need for a speedy justice system to resolve public issues.

There is a large number of pending cases in the courts, he said while talking to a private television channel.

There must be a fast system in the judiciary so that complainants could enjoy relief without wastage of time, he added.

Commenting on Imran's bail plea, he said Imran got a quick relief from the courts. He said, "We have been demanding of the courts for establishing a larger bench to hear the point of view of political parties."He said that every citizen has equal rights in the society and added that a speedy justice system could help address many issues.