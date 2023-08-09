Asif terms economic stability biggest challenge after next general elections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) :Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Wednesday said economic stability would be the biggest challenge for the upcoming government after the general elections.

In his farewell speech at the National Assembly, he said the country witnessed stability after November 2022 and further stability will come after the next general elections, he said.

The minister stressed the need for collective efforts to put Pakistan on the path of economic stability by utilizing its own resources instead of relying on foreign loans. Pakistan has sufficient resources for attaining self sufficiency, he said.

He also passionately appealed to the judiciary to take up the pending tax cases of FBR worth Rs 2670 billion.

Had the half of the amount recovered, we would no need to go the IMF or other lending agency for borrowing loans, he said.

He also requested for vacating stays granted by various courts several years ago into spectrum related cases worth over $ 1.5 billion.

Asif also called for providing relief to the people of Pakistan from the soaring inflation in the country.

Earlier, the assemblies never completed their constitutional tenure either due to Martial laws or Article 58 2B. However, now the assemblies after the tumultuous politics of 90s have completing their constitutional tenure since 2002.